Vikrant Massey- Sheetal Thakur expecting their first child after a year of marital bliss? Here’s what we know

Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in an intimate, traditional wedding ceremony in February last year. Dreamy pictures from their wedding had gone absolutely viral on social media. Now, if a report on the Internet is to be believed, Vikrant and Sheetal are all set to embrace parenthood. According to a report in ETimes, the couple is expecting their first child, after a year of marital bliss.

A source close to Vikrant Massey informed ETimes that the couple is expecting their first child. They are over the moon and are super-excited to enter this new phase of life post marriage. However, neither Vikrant nor Sheetal has confirmed this news. Vikrant married his longtime girlfriend Sheetal in 2022 after dating her for quite a few years. They met each other and fell in love on the sets of the web show Broken But Beautiful. They got engaged in a private roka ceremony in November 2019, and it was attended by their close friends and family members.

Last year, in an interview with India Today, Vikrant Massey spoke about his life post marriage, and said that his married life has been great. “My married life has been great. Yes, there are a lot of things that are different now. I feel a lot different but I married my best friend and couldn't have asked for more. I got a new house, and that has also been a blessing. So life is good and God has been very kind,” said Vikrant.

Vikrant Massey’s work front

On the work front, Vikrant Massey has several exciting projects lined up. He will be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, Aditya Nimbalkar’s Sector 36, Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Devang Bhavsar’s Blackout with Mouni Roy. Pinkvilla also exclusively reported that he will star with Raashii Khanna in a love story directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury.

