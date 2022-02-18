Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Wedding: Groom looks super happy in these UNSEEN pics

Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Recently, the actor got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. Pinkvilla was first to report that the couple had their registered marriage on February 14. Well, if that isn’t the perfect day to get married, then what is! On 18th February, the couple hosted a traditional ceremony to take their nuptial vows. Just a while ago, their first pictures of man and wife went viral. Now, we got our hands on some unseen pictures of the happiest groom in town, and trust us, you will smile too once you see the photographs!

In the pics, Vikrant looked quite dashing in his regal white sherwani. He sported a classy clean-shaved look and glares. And oh, did we mention his million-dollar smile? His infectious smile won all our hearts. In another pic, he could be seen diligently performing the religious marriage ceremonies along with the priest, wearing a turban. It was a close-up where we could see Vikrant bowing down his head.

Check the pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant is awaiting the release of Shankar Raman's Love Hostel, which stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. On February 25, the web series will premiere. Talking about his experience of working with Sanya, Vikrant said, “With Sanya, I am so glad that I worked with her. I am really happy as I have wanted to work with her for a really long time. It was really heartening to know that she had said yes to Love Hostel."

