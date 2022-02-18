Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur Wedding: Soon-to-wed couple dance their heart out during Haldi; Watch

It is the wedding season going on in tinselvile with several celebs walking down the aisle in this month of love. As Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding is grabbing a lot of attention, another celeb wedding is also making the headlines. We are talking about Vikrant Massey who is tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the couple, who had a registered marriage on February 14, will be having a traditional ceremony on February 18. And it is reported that Vikrant and Sheetal’s pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing.

In fact, a video from their haldi ceremony has been going viral on social media giving a glimpse of Vikrant and Sheetal’s dance moments from the function. The video featured the Ginny Weds Sunny actor dressed in a white west and pyjama and had haldi applied all over his face. On the other hand, bride Sheetal opted for a yellow coloured lehenga for the ceremony and also had haldi on her face. The bride and groom had taken over the stage and were seen shaking a leg on Priyanka Chopra’s popular track ‘Desi Girl’ from Dostana:

Checkout Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s haldi video here:

To note, Vikrant and Sheetal will be tying the knot in a private ceremony with their respective families and close friends in attendance. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant is looking forward to the release of Shankar Raman directorial Love Hostel with Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in the lead. The web series is slated to release on February 25.