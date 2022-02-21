Vikrant Massey talks about the woman whose heart he broke: I did say sorry

This past week, we all have been blessed with beautiful, ethereal updates from the dreamy wedding of Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur. The duo is quite literally couple goals, who dated for seven long years before finally getting hitched. The couple registered their marriage on 14th February. Yes, we know, the dashing Vikrant Massey broke millions of hearts as he tied the knot with Sheetal. So, in a recent interview, he revealed what his response was to a woman whose heart he broke.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when asked if he was more of a heartbreaker or the one who got his heartbroken, the ‘Haseen Dillruba’ actor revealed that it was a fair balance of both. He later added that he also apologized to the lady whose heart he had broken. When asked how many hearts he has broken to date, Vikrant said ‘ek-aadh’. The interviewer asked if he felt guilty about it, he expressed, “Of course, this goes without saying. Jab realisation hai ki galat kiya toh hota hi hai”.

He also added that he apologised to the woman for breaking her heart. “Haan, maafi toh maangi hai.” However, he mentioned that though she forgave him, he didn’t know if she did so genuinely.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Shanker Raman’s Love Hostel alongside Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra. Helmed by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma, 'Love Hostel' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 25.

Also Read: Sheetal Thakur cannot stop beaming with groom Vikrant Massey in new Mehendi pics