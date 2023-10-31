Vikrant Massey was sure he'd be fired on first day of Ranveer Singh starrer Lootera's shoot; here's why

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's recent movie 12th Fail, featuring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, hit theaters on October 27, 2023. Vikrant, who entered the film industry in 2014 with director Vikram Motwane’s movie Lootera, had a moment of panic on the first day of filming when he accidentally struck the film's lead, Ranveer Singh, in the face with the nozzle of his prop gun.

Massey was certain he'd be fired for the mishap. He recently shared this incident in a new interview while discussing his latest film.

Vikrant Massey reveals accidentally hitting Ranveer Singh’s nose with a prop gun during first day of Lootera shoot

After Lootera, it took Vikrant Massey a decade to secure his first lead role in a movie. During a recent interview with Galatta Plus for his recent film 12th Fail, Vikrant recalled his first day of the Lootera shoot and shared that it was at Film City. They were filming a bedroom scene where Ranveer's character wakes him up, and he points a gun at Ranveer. It was his debut day, and he admitted feeling extremely nervous and intimidated by Vikramaditya Motwane.

He further shared that after successfully passing his first film audition, he was overwhelmed. Working with Vikramaditya Motwane was a dream come true for him, as Motwane had a strong, intellectual presence even though he wasn't very talkative. Alongside talented co-stars like Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, the film had a substantial budget.

He added, “The moment I pulled my gun out to point at him, the nozzle of the gun grazed his nose. I felt I’m going to get kicked out on the very first day.” He then mentioned that he was worried he had injured a rising superstar and that this accident would lead to weeks of recovery for Ranveer Singh. Fortunately, that didn't turn out to be the case.

About 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey's recent film 12th Fail is the first film ever to be filmed in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, a renowned area for Hindi medium UPSC aspirants. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, this film has been enjoying a successful theatrical run since October 27 this year.

