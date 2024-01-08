Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail bags IMDb’s top spot beating Oppenheimer-Barbie; becomes highest rated Indian film

Vikrant Massey is riding high on success following immense appreciation for his last release, the 12th Fail. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the biographical drama continues to make waves ever since its release on the OTT especially. The film starred Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and others in pivotal roles. While the film has been the talk of the town and ruling social media, adding another feather to its hat, the film has become the highest-rated Indian film of all time on IMDb.

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail ranks no. 1 on IMDb in the list of 250 films of Indian cinema

The last Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial 12th Fail, headlined by Vikrant Massey, has emerged as the highest-rated film on IMDb out of the list of 250 films of Indian cinema. The film has clinched the top spot with a 9.2 rating out of 10. Notably, the other four films in the top five Indian movies of all time include the 1993 animated film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal, and actor R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

It is worth mentioning that by achieving the spot, 12th Fail is leading some of the most acclaimed Hollywood blockbusters as well including the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which is rated 8.6, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which has a rating of 8.4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with 7.9 ratings, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon with 7.8 ratings, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Gret Gerwig’s Barbie headlined by Margot Robbie have 7.7 and 6.9 ratings respectively.

Advertisement

About 12th Fail

The much acclaimed 12th Fail is written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film is based on Anurag Pathak's book of the same name and is based on the life of IPS Manoj Sharma and his wife Shraddha Joshi. The film which went on to become a critical and commercial success was released in the theaters on October 27 and is currently streaming on OTT Platform, Disney+Hostar.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vikrant spoke about his experience of working with Vinod Chopra. He had said, "I can very proudly say it was my best working experience. I think we really complement each other very well as actor director. And I can very proudly also say that he has mentored me in so many ways than one."

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor-Tiger Shroff and more support Lakshadweep Tourism post PM Narendra Modi’s visit