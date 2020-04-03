Vikrant Massey's 33rd birthday plan includes Pav Bhaji, Kheer and spending quality time with mum & fiancee

This time around, Vikrant Massey will be staying at home and spending quality time with mum and fiancee Sheetal Thakur for his 33rd birthday.

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey is having a completely different birthday in 2020. Vikrant, who turns 33 on Friday, will be staying indoors for the first time in many years to celebrate his birthday with family. The actor who was last seen in starrer Chhapaak reveals that he has been shooting for almost every birthday of his. However, this time around, Vikrant will be staying at home and spending quality time with mum and fiancee Sheetal Thakur.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about his 33rd birthday plans, Vikrant said, "I have been spending my birthday on the sets for the past six-seven years. Since 2018, I have mostly been out of the city, as most of my films have been shot outdoors. After two years, I’m home for longer than a week. I’ll cook pavbhaji, I have bought all its ingredients, and maybe kheer as well. But probably, my mother and Sheetal will end up doing all the cooking.”

The lockdown hasn't been a hindrance to his work. Vikrant revealed that he is not unhappy due to the lockdown. In fact, he is using his time wisely. "I am not constantly checking the clock to see how much time I have left. I’m reading scripts and books at leisure, writing in my journal and doing the household chores," the actor said.

Well, here's wishing Vikrant Massey a very happy birthday!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More