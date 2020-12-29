Vikrant Massey's social media account gets hacked; Actor asks fans to ignore messages & comments

Vikrant Massey recently took to his Instagram to inform fans that his social media accounts have been hacked

Bollywood celebrities often become a soft target of online trolling and hacking. After Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder, Vikrant Massey has taken to his social media to inform that his Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. In his post, he also urged everyone to ignore any messages they may have received from his accounts. The Ginny Weds Sunny star, who is an avid social media user, also informed that his team is trying to restore the profiles.

While informing his followers the same, he took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM’s or comments coming in. We’re working on it.” Previously, Farah had warned her fans “not to click or reply to any of the messages from her account as it may be used to hack into their account too.”

She also thanked her husband Shirish Kunder for reinstating her Instagram account. The ace filmmaker had written “My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too.”

Take a look at Vikrant Massey’s Instagram post:

Earlier, actor and politician Urmila Matondkar and ’s former wife Sussanne Khan’s Instagram accounts were hacked.

Meanwhile, Vikrant, who is a popular face in the television industry, garnered a lot of praise for his stint in 'Ginny weds Sunny'. He was seen with in Puneet Khanna’s directorial.

He will next be seen with in the upcoming movie Haseen Dilruba.

Credits :Vikrant Massey Instagram

