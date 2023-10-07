Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur flaunts her baby bump in adorable PIC by the beach: ‘Mama in making’

Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur are all set to embrace parenthood soon, and the couple is expecting their first child. It was in September that Vikrant and Sheetal took to their Instagram account to share the good news with their fans. "New beginnings," they wrote while sharing an adorable picture of them from their wedding. "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024," read the text on the picture. Now, the gorgeous mama-to-be Sheetal Thakur has shared an adorable picture of her baby bump for the first time.

Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur flaunts her baby bump in the new PIC

On Friday, Sheetal Thakur took to her Instagram account to drop a lovely picture of herself on the beach. In the picture, she is seen adorable cradling her baby bump. She wore a flowy white dress, and as she stood at the beach, she flaunted her baby bump. Sheetal's face was partially hidden as her tresses were left open. The picture is just too lovely! "Mama in making," wrote Sheetal, in her caption.

In the next slide, Sheetal shared a poem about pregnancy that read, "Pregnancy was a new perspective That loving myself was loving another That's the truth Pregnant or not -Nikki Tajiri." Gauahar Khan commented on the post and wrote, "So happy for u," along with a heart emoji, while Zarah S Khan dropped a heart and evil eye emoji.

Meanwhile, as Vikrant and Sheetal announced they were expecting their first child, congratulatory messages poured in from a number of celebrities. Neha Dhupia commented, "welcome to the best hood …. Parenthood," while Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar, Kriti Kharbanda, Sobhita Dhulipala, and many others showered love and congratulated the parents-to-be.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in an intimate, traditional wedding ceremony in February last year. Dreamy pictures from their wedding had gone viral on social media.

Vikrant Massey on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will next be seen in 12th Fail, Aditya Nimbalkar’s Sector 36, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, and Blackout with Mouni Roy. He will also star with Raashii Khanna in a love story directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury.

