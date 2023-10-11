Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur 'growing and glowing' as she flaunts baby bump in new PICS

Haseen Dillruba actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur are soon going to enter parenthood. The couple expecting their first child is currently enjoying the blissful phase of pregnancy. Just a few days back, on September 24, the couple had made the news official after sharing an adorable picture with an interesting creative on social media. The wedding picture had a text written on it, “We are expecting! Baby coming 2024.” Now, the beautiful mother-to-be Sheetal Thakur has recently dropped a beautiful picture of her flaunting her baby bump.

Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur radiates pregnancy glow in her latest post

Today, on October 11, Sheetal Thakur took to her Instagram account to share endearing pictures of her as she flaunted her baby bump. In a series of pictures, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a long yellow dress as she flashed a sweet smile for the camera. She can be seen adorably cradling her baby bump, while the pregnancy glow on her face is absolutely unmissable. In the pictures, Sheetal left her tresses open. “Growing and glowing at the same time (accompanied by upside-down face emoji).

Take a look:

In the last slide, Sheetal shared a quirky quote that read, “My Current Fashion Style: Things That Still Fit”

The post shared by the actress attracted several reactions from the fans. A fan commented, “Nazar na lag jaye tenu thought ye ghabraye Sanu” while another fan wrote, “Congratulations”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red heart and heart emojis in the comments section.

About Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur have been in a relationship since 2015. Nearly seven years later, the couple, taking their relationship to the next level, tied the nuptial knot in February 2022 in an intimate traditional wedding. The couple had shared adorable pictures from their dreamy wedding to share the news. The pictures of the two had also gone viral on the internet.

Vikrant Massey's Work front

Speaking of Vikrant Massey’s work front, the actress has a lineup of several exciting projects in the pipeline. Vikrant will be seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail, Aditya Nimbalkar’s Sector 36, Taapsee Pannu’s Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Devang Bhavsar’s Blackout with Mouni Roy. Pinkvilla had exclusilebly informed you that Vikrant will also star with Raashii Khanna in a love story directed by debutante Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury.

