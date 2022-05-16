Vikrant Rona: Salman Khan is ‘spellbound’ as he presents Hindi version of Kiccha Sudeep’s thriller

Salman Khan took to his social media space and shared the Hindi version of Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep’s film Vikrant Rona. The 39 seconds video shared by Salman Khan, starts with the words, “The biggest suspense thriller that you have ever witnessed/ In 3D like never before/ and… it just got bigger/ Salman Khan Films joins hands with/ The biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema,” and it ends with the motion poster of Vikrant Rona featuring Kiccha Sudeep.

Sharing the video on social media, Salman captioned the post, “I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @kichchasudeepa Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona - The biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema.”

The fantasy action-adventure film has been a much-awaited movie of 2022. Apart from Sudeep, the Anup Bhandari directorial also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in pivotal roles, along with others.

The pan world 3D film will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, and English. Vikrant Rona has been presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian. The makers announced that the action-adventure thriller will be out in theatres on 28th July 2022.

Salman Khan presents Hindi version of Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona:

This comes amid the ongoing National language debate in the country. A few weeks back, a heated Twitter exchange took place between Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn. While the former stated that Hindi is not India’s national language, the latter countered and asked why South-Indian films were being dubbed in Hindi. This led to a huge debate on Twitter, with netizens and politicians speaking out. Many celebrities have shared their two cents on the matter as well.

