Vin Diesel shares unseen throwback pic with Deepika Padukone; fans demand a Fast & Furious film featuring them

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood who rules millions of hearts with her magical beauty and magnetic charm. In her career spanning over 16 years, the diva has delivered some of the biggest blockbuster movies such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and so on. After proving her acting mettle to the Indian audience and establishing herself as a prominent figure in Bollywood, Deepika expanded her horizon and made her presence felt on the global stage by making a stunning debut in Hollywood in the year 2017. Padukone made a powerful Hollywood debut with American action-thriller, XXX: Return Of The Xander Cage. Led by Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel, the film was the third installment of the popular XXX franchise. For the unversed, back in 2017, Vin had flown to India to promote his movie with Deepika. Now, Diesel has posted a throwback photo with Padukone from his trip to India which is winning the hearts of his Indian fans.

Vin Diesel drops unseen throwback photo with Deepika Padukone

Taking fans and followers by surprise, on Friday, Vin Diesel dropped an unseen photo with Deepika Padukone where he can be seen sitting inside a colorful autorickshaw. The image shared by Diesel is from his promotional trip to India for his third installment of the XXX franchise, XXX: Return Of The Xander Cage.

Alongside the throwback photo, the Hollywood actor penned a note saying how ‘blessed’ he feels to have traveled to a country like India. While captioning the photo, Diesel wrote, “ So grateful and blessed, to have traveled to so many wonderful countries, like India… and to experience their beautiful cultures… a lucky kid from New York. Haha. All love, Always.”

Fans react to Vin Diesel’s throwback post

While many Indian fans showered love on Diesel and asked him to visit India again, a lot of Instagram users cracked hilarious auto rickshaw jokes. “So happy to see this 💙💙,” a fan wrote after reacting to Diesel’s photo with Padukone. Demanding a Fast & Furious movie starring Deepika Padukone as the female lead, a fan wrote, “We want @deepikapadukone x @vindiesel again but this time for fast and furious movie 🎥🍿.” Revisiting Padukone’s dialogue from Chennai Express, a fan hilariously wrote, “Vin Diesel rash driving this auto rickshaw Deepika: Aiyyo!! Be careful!! Mere appa ka favourite gaadi😥”

Advertisement

This is not the first time Vin Diesel has posted a throwback photo with Deepika Padukone, back in June, the Fast & The Furious star surprised his fans and followers when he dropped a photo with the B-Town beauty from their film, XXX: The Return Of The Xander Cage. While sharing the photo Diesel mentioned that Padukone was one of his ‘favorite’ co-stars and he is looking forward to returning to India. He wrote, “Spirit lead me…@deepikapadukone was one of my favorite people to work with. She brought me to India and I loved it… looking forward to my return. All love, always.”

Advertisement

About XXX: Return Of The Xander Cage

Headlined by Vin Diesel, XXX: Return Of Xander Cage was directed by DJ Caruso. The 2017 action thriller was the third installment of Vin’s popular XXX franchise. Led by Diesel, the movie also starred Deepika Padukone, Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Toni Collette, and Samuel L. Jackson in pivotal roles.