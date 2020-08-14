Vinay Pathak reveals working on scripts that are interesting and impactful to him

For actor Vinay Pathak, the script is always one of the most important elements of a film. If the story is not appealing, he does not consider taking up the project.

"Good script matters the most. Before choosing any project I first read the script thoroughly and then take a decision. If I don't find the storyline interesting or impactful, then I don't say yes," Vinay told IANS.

He says his process of choosing script has changed over the years.

"Cinema has evolved and so has the actor's thinking. What I look for in a script has changed over the years. What I used to find interesting 10 years ago might not appeal to me today. Now I question myself a lot and study the script in order to be a part of projects that entertain audiences and bring a smile to their faces," he added.

On the work front, Vinay recently featured in the digitally-released film "Chintu Ka Birthday", which revolves around a six-year-old child named Chintu, who is stranded in Iraq with his family during the time of Saddam Hussein's fall.

