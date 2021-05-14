  1. Home
Vindu Dara Singh says farmers need to be addressed on priority

Vindu Dara Singh made an appeal in support of India's protesting farmers on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya and Eid on Friday.
The actor took to social media to suggest that the need of the farmers should be addressed on priority by the Indian government. At the same time, Singh reminded netizens to take utmost care and precaution amid the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and suggested everyone to stay indoors."#breakthechain Covid is not our friend. It's our enemy. Our focus is only & only to keep it as far away from us as possible. The only way to defeat it and keep it away is by staying inside our homes to protect ourselves & our loved ones," he wrote on Instagram. He added: "Today, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya and Eid let's hope that these unfortunate times end ASAP & pray for abundance in good health & wealth for all including our farmers who need to be addressed on priority by our government #covid_19 #farmersprotest #eidmubarak #akshyatritiya."

Credits :IANS

