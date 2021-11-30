Vineet Kumar Singh on marrying his girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray: We’ve known each other for last 8 years

‘Mukkabaaz’ star Vineet Kumar Singh tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray in a hush hush ceremony. The couple kept their relationship under the wraps for eight years. Vineet finally got married to his ladylove in presence of his family and friends.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vineet opened up about his wedding and said, “We know each other from the last eight years, and she has always been with me throughout the journey, the many ups and downs.” This is why they took the call to finally get married and were planning to originally do this in 2020, however it was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown following it.

For the unversed Vineet and Ruchiraa first met in Mumbai and eventually fell in love. The actor further revealed that their feelings ‘grew day by day’, “It was a very intimate affair, with my side and her side of the family, and close friends. We both did the planning, she did more than me, I was always there to support her. The rituals followed were both Maharashtrian and North Indian. It was all in one ceremony,” he added.

Vineet further added that he and Ruchiraa were always clear that they will keep their personal lives separate. “She was even there with me throughout the shoot of Mukkabaaz in Punjab. We have seen a lot of things together. She was there with me in every situation, and now we have decided to start this new beautiful journey,” he ended by saying that they both are really happy together.

