Vinod Khanna’s birth anniversary: Do check out these top movies, songs of Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient

Superstar Vinod Khanna, however, passed away in April 2017 after battling cancer for years. Though his death did trigger a big jolt in Indian cinema, his contributions to the film industry cannot be neglected. Knowing this, Khanna was posthumously awarded India's highest award in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2018 by the Government of India at the 65th National Film Awards.

Vinod Khanna was a legendary Bollywood actor during the era of 1970s. His works in various films depict what excellence looks like. Born today in 1946, he knew from a very young age that creativity is what drove him forward in life. By essaying roles in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Rajput, The Burning Train, and Qurbani to name a few, he created new benchmarks and upscaled the levels of Hindi cinema.

Let us take you back in history and recall some of his remarkable performances at the box-office.

Mere Apne

Khanna entered the world of showbiz and made his debut with the film Mere Apne. The film was written and directed by popular filmmaker Gulzar. Portraying Khanna in the lead role, the film also starred popular actors namely Meena Kumari, and Shatrughan Sinha. The film revolved around the basic concept of how family relationships evolve over time and how one deals with various situations at hand.

Mera Gaon Mera Desh

An action drama film, Mera Gaon Mera Desh was directed by filmmaker Raj Khosla and hit the theatres in 1971. The film was a massive hit at the box office back then owing to its gripping storyline. The film featured popular actors namely Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, and Asha Parekh in lead roles. The story basically is a cat and mouse chase between a hero and a gangster. Interestingly, all the songs in the film are sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Well, for those who are deeply interested in watching ‘the bests of Bollywood’, this film is a must-watch. Starring popular Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, and Neetu Singh in lead roles, this film was a massive hit at the box office in the year 1977. Directed and produced by Manmohan Desai, this film revolves around three characters namely Amar (Vinod Khanna), Akbar (Rishi Kapoor) and Anthony (Amitabh Bachchan), and their quest to get a criminal punished for his crimes.

The Burning Train

Released in the year 1980, The Burning Train is one of the most critically acclaimed films in the Bollywood film industry. Starring popular actors namely Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, Neetu Kapoor, Vinod Mehra, Navin Nischol, and Danny Denzogpa in pivotal roles, this film should surely be added in your bucket list. In the film, Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, and Danny Denzongpa essay the role of being best friends and their memorable train journey.

Though Vinod Khanna is essaying a supporting role in the film, his remarkable performance in a romantic film, Chandni cannot be given a miss. Directed and co-produced by Yash Chopra, the film features actress Sridevi in the titular role. Popular actors Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Waheeda Rehman Anupam Kher, Sushma Seth, Mita Vashisht, and Manohar Singh are seen in supporting roles. The film was released in the year 1989 and was a massive hit amongst the masses.

Apart from these, some of Vinod Khanna's popular songs are still cherished to date. Do hear them today.

Koi Hota Jisko Apna ---a song from the film Mere Apne is sung by popular singer Kishore Kumar featuring Khanna in the titular role.

Mere Haathon Mein--- a song from the film Chandni is sung by popular singer Lata Mangeshkar and is widely cherished by the masses to date.

Tu Mujhe Suna ----- a song from the film Chandni is sung by popular singers Nitin Mukesh and Suresh Wadkar.

Jab Koyi Baat Bigad Jaaye ----a song from the film Jurm and is sung by popular singers Kumar Sanu, Sadhana Sargam

Aaj Phir Tumpe Pyaar Aaya Hai ---- a song from the film Dayavan and is sung by popular singers Pankaj Udhas, Anuradha Paudwal

Do watch out for these films and songs and let us know how you feel after watching them!

