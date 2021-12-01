Vir Das is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan as he reminisces how actor performed his jokes way better.

There is rarely anyone who is not impressed or charmed by Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan has a magical impression over almost everyone and Vir Das is one of them. On Whitney Cummings' Good For You podcast by appearance, Vir Das was all praise for SRK during the interview.

The comedian, who recently faced flak for his Two Indias video, introduced the interviewee to Shah Rukh Khan via a photo and called him the 'biggest star' of the country. Vir said, "That's the biggest star in the world.. in terms of everything. In terms of fan base, reach, anything.."

He added, "Every Sunday he will have 10,000 people waiting outside his house. He's also just like a romantic leading man. Nobody romances a woman like SRK romances a woman .. is something that you will find people saying."

Vir Das further said that people aspire to SRK's story and reminisced the days when he worked with him. The comedian said, "Our version of the Oscars..I used to write jokes for that and he used to host it. You would be up in his house just pitching jokes to the guy and he would never listen to you. He would go and do his version of the joke and it would always be better. Nobody's ever done that. I have always written jokes for people and they have gone and done their own version. It sucks. But this guy would go on and do the joke and it would be better. He's that good. He's that smart."

Emmy nominee Vir Das was recently in New York where he attended the International Emmy nominations with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

