Vir Das booked for copyright infringement, Mumbai Police register FIR
Theatre producer Ashvin Gidwani has filed a complaint against comedian Vir Das.
Comedian Vir Das has landed in trouble for his new show. Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against him, Netflix and two others on the charges of copyright rules violation. The action was taken after a complaint was made by a producer. To note, recently, a promo of his new show was aired after which the producer filed a complaint. As reported, noted theatre producer Ashvin Gidwani has filed a complaint and said that in October 2010, his company had signed a contract with Vir to produce a show.
What is the fuss all about?
As mentioned in other media sites, when Gidwani saw a promo of a new show of Vir Das on Netflix he realized that some content had allegedly been copied from the previous show (of 2010) with a few changes. An official from Cuffe Parade police station said. A case has been registered on November 4 against Das, two other persons, and Netflix service under relevant provisions of the Copyright Act. No arrest has been made but an investigation is underway.
Old controversy:
This is not the first time Vir Das has landed in trouble. Last year also, police complaints were filed against him over one of his videos. The actor-cum-comedian had performed at an event in the United States of late wherein his monologue about India, titled ‘I come from two Indias’ went viral on social media. Well, it sparked controversy.
He issued a statement saying, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India's that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause.”
ALSO READ: Complaint filed against Vir Das over his viral monologue on India