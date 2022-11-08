Vir Das booked for copyright infringement, Mumbai Police register FIR

Comedian Vir Das has landed in trouble for his new show. Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against him, Netflix and two others on the charges of copyright rules violation. The action was taken after a complaint was made by a producer. To note, recently, a promo of his new show was aired after which the producer filed a complaint. As reported, noted theatre producer Ashvin Gidwani has filed a complaint and said that in October 2010, his company had signed a contract with Vir to produce a show.

What is the fuss all about?

As mentioned in other media sites, when Gidwani saw a promo of a new show of Vir Das on Netflix he realized that some content had allegedly been copied from the previous show (of 2010) with a few changes. An official from Cuffe Parade police station said. A case has been registered on November 4 against Das, two other persons, and Netflix service under relevant provisions of the Copyright Act. No arrest has been made but an investigation is underway.