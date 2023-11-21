Vir Das expresses gratitude post International Emmy win; calls it celebration of ‘diverse stories’

Vir Das became the first comedian from India to win big at the International Emmy Awards 2023 under the genre ‘Comedy’ for his Netflix special titled ‘Vir Das: Landing.’ The award for the Comedy Category was a tie, with ‘Derry Girls Season 3’ also receiving the recognition. The comedian posted a few pictures holding the Emmy award, and penned a lovely note. Now, he has shared a statement post his big win, in which he expressed his immense gratitude.

Vir Das expresses his gratitude after International Emmy win

Vir Das said in his statement, “I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn’t have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to “Vir Das: Landing”.

He further added that this prestigious award is not only a recognition of his work, but also a celebration of the ‘diverse stories and voices from India’. “Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large,” he concluded.

About Vir Das: Landing

In this Netflix special, Vir Das presents a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. To carry your country across the world with you, whatever that country is, and to find your feet.

A show about growing up in India, seeing the globe, love troubles, colossal failures, social media madness, the perils of outrage, unplanned drugs, war-zone boarding schools, metaphorical mathematical equations, the current state of comedy, getting nominated, getting intoxicated, and ultimately just getting situated.

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh congratulate Vir Das

Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh, who were also nominated for the International Emmy Awards 2023, lost in their respective categories. However, they were extremely happy for Vir Das as he brought Emmy to India. They congratulated him on Instagram.

Delhi Crime season 2 actress Shefali Shah wrote, “Congratulations @virdas You make us so so so proud.”

