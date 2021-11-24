Vir Das gets called ‘ghar ka bhedi’ on Twitter, Richa Chadha comes in defense: Akhbar padhte ho

Comedian Vir Das was nominated for an International Emmy Award. Man with a funny bone took to Instagram and wrote a post about attending the Emmy after he did not score a win. Vir wrote, “I was nominated for best comedy at the International Emmy Awards, for jokes. Call My Agent, a beautiful show I love won. But I got this medal and ate this fantastic salad. It was an honor to represent my country. Thanks so much to the@iemmys.” Vir Das recently released a video titled ‘Two Indias’ shot at Kennedy Center in Washington after his standup act.

His video met with wrath on social media by netizens. A Twitter user commented on Vir Das’s post and wrote, “Someone tried to defame India, will ultimately qualified for such international nominations. Bravo. Ghar ka bhedi.” Richa Chadha replied to the tweet, asking the person in Hindi, “Akhbar padhte ho? (Do you read newspapers?)”. Richa Chadha came in defense of Vir and wrote, “Akhbar padhte ho”. Vir Das had released a statement on Twitter after his ‘I come from Two Indias’ video created a stir.

Vir wrote, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate Indias that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.” Other than Vir, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also nominated for Best Actor for his Netflix film ‘Serious Men’.

Also Read| Vir Das OPENS UP on controversy over 'Two Indias': As long as I do comedy, will write love letters to India