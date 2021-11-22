Vir Das OPENS UP on controversy over 'Two Indias': As long as I do comedy, will write love letters to India.

Days after facing severe backlash for his viral 'I Come from Two Indias' video, Vir Das has opened up on the controversy he landed in. Speaking to NDTV, the comedian was asked about his initial reaction to the video that caused a furore on Twitter and among political circles.

In the video, Vir Das compares the two distinctive sides of India while referring to controversial issues such as the farmer protests to pollution. When asked if he would do the set differently or change anything about it, the comedian said, "I think laughter is a celebration and when laughter and applause fill up a room... that's a moment of pride. I think that any Indian who has a sense of humour, or understands satire, or watches my entire video, knows that that's what happened in that room."

Vir Das added that people's reactions to his joke is not in his hands. "A comedian puts out satire and if it's the good of the country and the bad of the country ending in the good of the country... I think that's something that you should want to come together in - I can't expect what happens when I put out a piece of content... It's jokes. It's not in my hands," he said.

The viral video ended up with FIRs being registered against the comedian as well as being banned to perform in states like Madhya Pradesh.

However, Vir Das, who has been picked for an International Emmy nomination, remains unfazed.

"I have made my country laugh for 10 years now. I have devoted my life to writing about my country. We are here at the Emmys because I wrote a love letter to my country. As long as I am able to do my comedy I want to keep writing love letters to my country," Vir Das said.

When asked if this episode has changed him and whether he will tread cautiously, the comedian said, "I just don't know. Write jokes and hope to hell that people watch all of them, the full thing in its actual context."

