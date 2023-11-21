Vir Das opens up on taking Indian soil to Emmys stage if he wins; here's what he said

The 51st edition of the Emmy Awards' World Television Festival, a distinguished accolade for television actors, is scheduled to stream live on Tuesday, November 21, at 6:30 am IST. With 56 nominees hailing from 20 countries across 14 categories, the ceremony features notable Indian talents such as Vir Das, Jim Sarbh, and Shefali Shah, recognized in the comedy and best actor/actress categories. In a recent interview, Vir Das pondered the prospect of bringing Indian soil to the Emmy stage if he emerges victorious.

Vir Das doesn't think he'll pour Indian soil on the Emmy stage

Vir Das' Netflix stand-up special Landing snagged a nomination in the comedy category at the 2023 Emmy Awards. When quizzed about the prospect of bringing Indian soil on stage if he clinches the win, Vir Das shared his take. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity that award ceremonies offer comedians, enabling them to go toe-to-toe with colossal multimillion-dollar series like Derry Girls and other expansive fictional shows. Maintaining humility regarding the prospect of winning, he underscored the joy of being nominated and mentioned that he doesn't foresee scattering sand on the stage due to time constraints.

What is the conversation around Vir Das and Indian soil?

The conversation surrounding Vir Das and Indian soil stems from accusations of him allegedly defaming India on foreign soil on multiple occasions. In response to these claims, Vir Das decided to carry Indian soil with him whenever he performed. The concept was that whenever he made jokes about India or Indians, he would ensure that his feet were physically on Indian soil. This practice was highlighted in his stand-up special Landing, where a video is played at the end, depicting him scooping soil from Mumbai’s Juhu beach as a symbolic gesture.

More about Vir Das

Vir Das, born on May 31, 1979, is an Indian comedian, actor, and musician. Starting in stand-up comedy, he later ventured into Hindi cinema with roles in films like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, and Go Goa Gone. In 2017, he performed the Netflix special Abroad Understanding. With a versatile career that includes about 35 plays, over 100 stand-up comedy shows, 18 films, eight TV shows, and six comedy specials, Das has also contributed comedic columns to publications such as Femina, Maxim, Exotica, and Tehelka. His American television debut was in 2019 with the series Whiskey Cavalier.

