Vir Das recalls serving 13 legal notices in the beginning of the year 2020

Comedian-actor Vir Das feels freedom of speech in India is not "free".
On Wednesday, Vir Das shared with his followers that he has been served 13 legal notices since the start of 2020.

" Here's a fun story. Since the beginning of the year I have had 13 legal notices and a High Court hearing over jokes. Jokes. Literally jokes. Lawyers, fees, meetings, time. Freedom of speech definitely exists... it just ain't free," Vir Das wrote.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reacting to the post, comedian Rohan Joshi commented: "First time?"

To which, Vir Das replied: "Hahah I know. Not first but costliest. This s**t adds up."

In May, Delhi High Court dismissed the plea seeking an interim stay on the streaming of Vir Das' latest web series, "Hasmukh".

The stay was sought after allegations cropped up that the show makes disparaging comments against lawyers, particularly in episode four of season one, titled "Bambai Main Bambu".

Anonymous 1 hour ago

His series Hasmukh is not that popular . it gets slow and dull after the first few episodes .

