Vir Das returns to Mumbai in style after winning at International Emmy Awards 2023; Poses with his trophy

Vir Das is one of the most popular stand-up comics in India. He also enjoys a strong fan following abroad. At the International Emmy Awards 2023, the actor-comedian bagged the Emmy Award for best comedy series for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing. He recently arrived in Mumbai and posed with his trophy. Let's find out more.

Vir Das poses with his trophy in Mumbai

Vir Das recently arrived in Mumbai after winning the International Emmy Award for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing. Donned in his signature hat, black sunglasses and a cool outfit, the Delhi Belly actor posed with his Emmy trophy for the paps. The Emmy winner maintained a calm demeanor as he walked at the airport to head back home.

Check out the video!

Vir Das congratulated Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh

Apart from Vir, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also nominated at this year's Emmy Awards from India. While Shah was nominated for her role in Delhi Crime season 2, Jim was nominated for Rocket Boys. However, Jim and Shefali lost the award to English actor Martin Freeman and Karla Souza respectively.

After winning the award, Vir praised both of them and wrote on his Instagram story: "Shefali Shah is a once in a generation talent. Jim Sarbh is well on the same path. I could not have more respect for them, and its been a privilege to witness their craft and artistry these last few days."

Das also shared pictures of himself with the Emmy Award on Instagram and wrote, "For India 🇮🇳 For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour."'

Several celebrities congratulated Vir on the Emmy win. Hrithik Roshan penned, "Congrats ! Well deserved", while Taapsee Pannu wrote, "So heartening Mr. Das ! Take a bow!". "Amazing (red hear emoji) proud moment (fire emoji) congratulations Vir", stated Richa Chadha. Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, Well deserved (red heart emoji)." Bipasha Basu, Zoya Akhtar, Radhika Apte, Malaika Arora, and Bhumi Pednekar etc also congratulated him.

