Vir Das, Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh pose at 2023 International Emmy World Television Festival opening cocktail

The International Emmy Awards’ World Television Festival is currently underway in the city of New York and will be conducted today and tomorrow. Notably, it marked the presence of several celebrities including actors Vir Das and Shefali Shah, who bagged nominations for the International Emmy Awards under the comedy and Best performance by an actress categories respectively.

Notably, actor Jim Sarbh also bagged a nomination at the Emmys earlier this year under the Best Performance by an Actor category, and recently, the trio were seen marking their attendance at the International Awards’ World Television Festival’s opening cocktail and striking a pose for the camera.

Actor Vir Das seems to be on cloud nine as he was spotted at the festival’s cocktail along with Shah and Jim Sarbh. He took to his Instagram stories earlier today to share insights of the trio rejoicing at the Emmys. With Shefali standing in the middle, enveloped by Jim Sarbh and Vir Das, the trio can be seen engaged in a candid conversation and being all smiles for the camera.

Sharing the photograph, Das wrote, “Read carpet. Brown smiles. India at the @iemmy’s kick off.” Actress Shefali Shah too shared insights of the International Emmy World Television Festival and can be seen relishing her triumph. Actor Jim Sarbh also struck a pose for a camera selfie as he got set for the event.

Actress Shefali Shah’s reaction to her Emmy nomination

The actress nomination for her show Delhi Crime - Season 2 was announced earlier this year. Shah seemed to be thrilled on achieving the milestone in her career and penned a note.

“OMGGGGG I still can’t believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show #DelhiCrime2. This is for all of us in #DelhiCrime,” said an ecstatic Shefali Shah.

