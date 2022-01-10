Vir Das tests COVID-19 positive, shares deep thoughts on ‘pillows and quilt’: Seriously considering embroidery

The new variant of COVID-19 is spreading at a rampant rate across the country. On Monday evening, actor-comedian Vir Das apprised his fans that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to his Instagram handle, the comedian shared a post saying he is 'seriously considering embroidery' during his recovery period. He also shared random thoughts about "pillows and quilts".

Vir Das wrote, "Right. I've tested positive for Covid-19. Mild symptoms. Aches and a sore throat. Isolated at home. Had only been in contact with two other people in the last month and thankfully they are both negative."

"Now I am in a room. I have three pillows and a quilt. I'm seriously considering embroidery. Depending on how long this takes, I may wind up with no quilts and 6 pillows, or like 2 quilts. If I had to choose a market, I'd choose quilts over pillows, more exclusive. Almost everyone has a pillow they love. Not everyone has a nice quilt,” he added.

Vir continued, "Also...new pillows are overrated. Old pillows, they know you and your whole body. You ever shoved a memory pillow between your knees? It's a core workout. You want abs or a nap? You ever shoved an old pillow between your knees? All the best parts of you are reunited and comfy. The point of all this is to wear a mask and get boosted. Hope you and your family are safe," he concluded. Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Peace."

Recently, Vir Das was in the headlines after he faced severe backlash for his viral 'I Come from Two Indias' video. The viral video even ended up with FIRs being registered against the comedian as well as being banned to perform in states like Madhya Pradesh.