Vir Das to unveil his unscripted comedy special shows during the lockdown
Between March and June 2020, Vir Das did close to 30 shows. The proceeds from each show were directed to different charity organisations.
ANNOUNCEMENT! The trailer for my new Lockdown Comedy Special #InsideOut comes out tomorrow. It's a show about dreams accross the world. It's going to raise money for four #COVIDRelief charities. See ma? I didn't just spend lockdown sitting at home talking shit with people.....oh....wait.
"Week on week the encouraging response kept pouring in and we knew there was enough material to make a special. We recorded all the virtual shows in advance and it's turned out quite interesting," said Vir Das.
"I decided to talk about our collective fears and give it a light touch. In such times when we don't know when we can do our next physical gig or shoot for a special, we thought this was a good way of changing with the changing times. This isn't the new normal honestly but this is a novel alternative, for now," he added.
