Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new doppelganger Aashita Singh sets the internet on fire

has been one of the most talked about and successful actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The former beauty queen has won millions of hearts with her breathtaking looks, panache and acting prowess. However, the Bachchan bahu recently made the headlines, not for any upcoming project. Instead, it is her new doppelganger that has created a massive buzz on social media. A girl named Aashita Singh from Indore has been setting the internet on fire with her videos.

Aashita happens to be an Indian social media influencer who has a striking resemblance with the blue eyed beauty. In fact, the lady has shared several videos of herself on social media wherein she was seen lip syncing the dialogues of the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress and the netizens can’t help comparing her with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In fact, many people have commented on her Instagram posts as “100% Aishwarya”, “Aap ko movie mei aana hi chahiye” etc. Another user commented, “After Sneha Ullal u r soo close”.

Take a look at some of Aashita’s posts which will leave you amazed with her resemblance with Aishwarya:

This isn’t the first time Aishwarya’s doppelganger has created a buzz in the town. Earlier, Sneha Ullal, Manasi Naik and Pakistani celebrity Aamna Imrann etc had also made headlines for their striking resemblance with Aishwarya. Meanwhile talking about the former beauty queen, the actress is currently working on Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan which is based on a Tamil novel of the same name written by Kalki. The first installment of the movie titled as Ponniyin Selvan Part: One is expected to release in 2022.

