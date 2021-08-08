VIRAL: Farah Khan bumps into 'icons' Mumtaz and Reena Roy at a restaurant and it is unmissable.

When not directing or choreographing, Farah Khan Kunder always manages to delight netizens with her social media game. Over the weekend, she dropped a major photo on the social media app and sent netizens into a frenzy. The photo featured none other yesteryear stars Mumtaz and Reena Roy as well as veteran actress Malika Randhawa. While we were truly delighted to see these veteran actresses dining together, Farah Khan Kunder had a huge fan girl moment.

Taking to Instagram, Farah revealed that she was lunching at a restaurant when she bumped into the divas who were also dining there. Farah wrote, "What JOY to bump into my favourite ladies.. #ICONS of Bollywood.. @mumtaz_diva_of_bollywood reenaroy_mylove #mallikarandhawa #fanmoment .. they hav such grace and joi de vivre.. n so full of fun.. thank u @shaadrandhawa for leaving ur lunch n clicking our pics (sic)."

The comments section was full of happy comments as netizens loved the photo. "All beauties in one frame," wrote one fan While another commented, "Divas who dropped thunder onscreen in 70s."

Check out Farah Khan's post below:

Farah's another post which recently made a lot of noise was with Govinda when she met him on the sets of a dance reality show. "Cannot get more colourful than this!! the most talented of all @govinda_herono1 in the house today!! @zee_comedy_show @zeetv #chichi #laughriot," she captioned her photo with Govinda.

