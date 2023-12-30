Viral hook steps of 2023 Poll: Jawan’s Chaleya to Tiger 3’s Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, which one made you groove?

The year has now come to an end and 2024 has already begun knocking on the door. Notably, the year has been an absolute treat for Bollywood lovers as they got to experience some of the most enticing movies including Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and many more. Some peppy soundtracks with these movies acted as an additional bonus for cinephiles.

As 2023 is now on the verge of its conclusion, we decided to conduct a poll to understand which is your favorite Bollywood hookstep that went viral this year. Check out the nominees below.

1. Jamal Kudu - Animal

While Animal has turned out to be a commercial success, its song Jamal Kudu added a special Iranian tinge to the entire film experience. While the song itself turned out to be a huge sensation, what captivated fans more was the iconic step of Bobby Deol in the song wherein he was seen holding a glass on his head and shaking a leg to the beats of the song. It took no time for the step to trend across social media platforms.

Notably, in an old interview with Bollywood Spy earlier, Bobby had unboxed the backstory of the step and revealed that he came up with the idea on the spot as he recalled his Punjab days when he’d get drunk with others and keep glasses on his head. "I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came into my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it," he had shared.

Advertisement

2. Jhoome Jo Pathaan - Pathaan

The song featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and quite evidently, the duo had set the screen on fire with this fan favorite song. Notably, its hook step wherein the two groove to the beats and do the legs movement totally stole the show and it became viral in no time.

It seems like Jhoome Jo Pathaan will be the groovy track for this New Year’s and the iconic Pathaan step will be rejoiced in by several.

3. What Jhumka? - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt found this song to be an opportunity to showcase their zest-filled moves. While the beats of the song were totally on point, its iconic Jhumka step was quick to emerge as a fan favorite. Be it your cousin’s wedding or the New Year celebrations, you can flaunt Alia and Ranveer’s moves at any occasion.

4. Show Me The Thumka - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s vibrancy seemed to be on fire in this peppy number from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While Ranbir’s moves oozed zest, Shraddha’s ‘thumka’ stole the show and became a viral hook step of the year.

5. Chaleya - Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan has been on a roll this year and his zest-filled moves are proof of the same. The next nominee in line is King Khan’s iconic Chaleya step which began trending across social media platforms and emerged as a sensation in no time. Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s moves too acted as a total treat in this Jawan number.

6. Tere Vaaste - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry oozed nothing but romance in this track. While the song itself was a total treat for cinephiles, the duo’s dance moves in this song was rejoiced in by many.

7. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam - Tiger 3

Last but not the least in our nominees’ list is this frisky song from Tiger 3, wherein Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen flaunting their moves in this track. Its hookstep went viral in no time, so much so that several fans came up with ingenious reels on Instagram.

Advertisement

