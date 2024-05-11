VIRAL PICS: New parents Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli pose hand-in-hand for fans at Bengaluru eatery
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in India after welcoming their second child, Akaay, in London. The couple has been spotted inside the cricket stadium and out and about in Bengaluru.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been spending time with their family since they recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, in London. Since then, their fans have been yearning to glimpse the power couple, especially because the Indian Premiere League is in full swing.
Well, fret not! We got hold of some pictures from the new parents who were spotted enjoying a casual brunch at a popular eatery in Bengaluru.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli twin in black for a brunch in Bengaluru
Anushka Sharma was often spotted in the stands when her husband, Virat Kohli, came to the ground to play for his IPL team. But a while ago, it was a little different. The celebrity couple has been away from the limelight, enjoying their cozy and special time with their newborn child, Akaay.
But they are back in the country, making their fans go gaga with their PDA on the ground. Hours ago, pictures of the couple posing with their fans in Bengaluru surfaced online. In the viral images, the couple flaunted their million-dollar smile as they stood next to the team of a popular noodle bar.
Take a look:
In the image, the Sanju actress looked stunning in her black top dotted with sequin flowers all over it. Don’t miss out on her mommy glow. As for her cricketer husband, he wore a black and white t-shirt with a matching cap. They stood next to each other hand-in-hand, posing for the camera.
How Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their second child
Nearly eleven weeks ago, the couple took to social media and dropped a special post. Through the note, they informed their fans and followers about the arrival of Akaay.
The couple had written in the post, “With great joy and love, we are giving you the good news that on February 15, a baby boy and Vamika's younger brother Akaay was born in our house. We seek your blessings and good wishes during this time. We also ask you to give us privacy. Love, Virat and Anushka.”
Take a look:
Anushka will soon be seen in Chakda 'Xpress while Virat is busy with the ongoing IPL 2024.
