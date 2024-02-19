VIRAL PICS: Shah Rukh Khan attends son AbRam's school event; poses with students, teachers

Recently Superstar Shah Rukh Khan got a chance to be a part of his son AbRam Khan's school event being the special guest and also posed with the students and teachers.

By Prachurya Nanda
Feb 19, 2024
Picture courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram / SRK Universe Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is a loving father, especially to his youngest son AbRam, who is still a child, while his older children, Aryan and Suhana Khan, are grown up. SRK dedicates time to AbRam and supports him in his school endeavors, showing his care and involvement in his youngest child's life. Now, the superstar also attended one of AbRam's school activities.

Shah Rukh Khan attends AbRam Khan’s school event as special guest

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club, SRK Universe took to their X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan attending AbRam Khan’s school event as a special guest. The actor was seen giving directions to the students and later posing for photos with them. Meanwhile, AbRam was spotted playing the guitar. The fan club posted these pictures, mentioning that the session included engaging activities like building games, treasure hunts, races, talent shows, traditional Indian games, and more.

The caption of the post read, “An extraordinary overnight adventure of Class V students at DAIS with special guest King Khan Shah Rukh Khan. Immersed themselves in a range of activities like team-building games, treasure hunts, races, talent hunt show & Indian games etc.”

TAKE A LOOK:


Credits: SRK Universe Twitter
