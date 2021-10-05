VIRAL: A picture perfect moment of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with a fan from Panchgani

Whenever and step out in the city together, they manage to make heads turn. Recently, their Jodhpur trip on Ranbir's 39th birthday made headlines and photos from the trip went viral. However, now, it seems fans have dug up an old unseen photo of Ranbir and Alia from a trip to Panchgani and it is taking over the internet. Not just the internet, the photo of Ranbir and Alia reportedly from a trip to Panchgani is all over social media as well.

A photo shared by a fan club features the Brahmastra stars with a fan. In the photo, Ranbir is seen clad in a black vest with red shorts while posing next to a fan. Alia, on the other hand, could be seen sporting a casual look. Alia is seen clad in a blue and white tie & dye sweatshirt with black tights to complete her look of the day. The two stars could be seen posing with a fan in front of a gorgeous backdrop with clear skies.

Take a look:

On Ranbir's 39th birthday, Alia and he took off for a jungle safari in Jodhpur. The dreamy picture that Alia shared with Ranbir from their trip to send him love on his birthday had left netizens swooning. While they were in Jodhpur, reports of the two scouting for a wedding venue also hit headlines. However, it was later cleared that they were there for Ranbir's birthday celebration.

On the work front, fans are eager to know the release date of Ranbir and Alia's film Brahmastra. The two will be seen as Shiva and Isha in the film that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and . It is backed by and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from this, Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera, Luv Ranjan's next and Animal.

