Viral: Sherlyn Chopra & Raj Kundra’s PIC from the first day shoot of her app doing rounds on the internet

Amidst the ongoing alleged pornography-related case on businessman Raj Kundra, a picture is doing rounds on the internet of Sherlyn Chopra and Raj Kundra. Allegedly the image was taken on the first day of the shoot for her app. The caption read that the photo was taken on March 29, 2019, and it was the first day of the shoot for Sherlyn’s app.

A few days back Sherlyn was questioned by Mumbai Crime Branch, on her way out of the police station she had spoken to the media. She said, “I reached this morning at around 11: 30 am and the interrogation has been going on since then. They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production.”

Sherlyn further mentioned that she was questioned on her alleged involvement with Raj, “They also asked, 'Raj Kundra k sath mere kaise sambandh the' and what about the other companies owned by him, do you have any information about them? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket,” said Sherlyn.

She further stated, “The property cell officers told me that this is not a vendetta against any person but we want to bust this pornography racket. So, I want to request everyone through your medium (media/news) that if anyone knows anything related to this racket, please come forward and share the information with the police."

