VIRAL video: Arijit Singh takes Ed Sheeran on scooty ride without heavy security; fans say ‘Bhai usko bhi…’

Ed Sheeran continues to impress fans with his down-to-earth nature and captivating performances. Currently in India for The Mathematics Tour, the singer performed two back-to-back shows in Bengaluru. He was recently seen in Jiaganj, with singer Arijit Singh in his hometown in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The duo enjoyed a casual scooter ride without security in the evening, leaving fans stunned and saying "bhai usko bhi simple life jeena sikha rahe hai."

In videos circulating on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Arijit Singh is seen riding a scooter with Ed Sheeran seated behind him. They were joined by a few friends, each on their own scooters, as they cruised through the streets of the town.

See the viral video here:

Fans were quick to take to the comments section. One wrote, "Bhai usko bhi simle life jeena seekha rahe hai." One person wrote, "Arijit rescuing ed from bangaluru police shenanigans..". One wrote, "Arijit Singh to Ed Sheeran be like:- chalo aaj hamara gaon dikhata hu tumhe scooty me ekdam Pure natural hawa aayega." One wrote, "Two of the most goated singers of this generation casually riding on a scooty in jiaganj."

According to a report by The Times of India, Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran spent nearly five hours together exploring Jiaganj. The report further mentioned that the duo later took an hour-long boat ride on the Bhagirathi from Shibtala Ghat. Meanwhile, the DIG of the area confirmed Sheeran’s presence in the town and stated that the singer had specifically requested no additional security.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran delighted fans in Bengaluru with an impromptu performance on Church Street, but his act was interrupted midway by the police, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

During his Bengaluru concert, he surprised the audience by bringing out Shilpa Rao to perform Chuttamalle, with Arijit Singh singing the Telugu lyrics.

Prior to this, Sheeran had already performed in Hyderabad and Chennai, where he shared the stage with Indian composer A.R. Rahman for a special rendition of the iconic Urvasi song. His upcoming tour stops include Shillong on February 12 and Delhi NCR on February 15.