VIRAL VIDEO: BTS grooving to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track is making ARMY go crazy; Watch

Kartik Aaryan has been basking in the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead. also stars Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, and Karmveer Choudhary in the supporting roles and was directed by Anees Bazmee. It is a standalone sequel to the hit Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already garnered a whopping 174 crores at the box office, making this a special success for Kartik.

Now, a fan-made edit of K-Pop boy band BTS dancing to Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track has become the new favourite sensation on the internet. The seven-member South Korean boy band, also known as the Bangtan Boys, comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were seen grooving to Kartik's song. It can be most certainly said that Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fever has taken over the world. A fan account named BTS Ke Deewane shared a video on social media and it has gone viral on the Internet.

Check out the video HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor has many interesting films in his pipeline. Aaryan will next star in a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The action drama film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.

