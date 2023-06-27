VIRAL video: Fan 'casually' spot Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hanging out with friends in New York

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in town. After secretly dating for quite some time, the couple finally got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2021. Since then, the love birds have been dishing out major couple goals. Recently, after wrapping up their work commitments, Katrina and Vicky headed to New York for a holiday. A picture of them was shared by fan clubs after they obliged a fan with a selfie on the streets of New York City. Now, a video has been shared in which Katrina and Vicky are seen hanging out with friends at a restaurant in NYC.

New video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal from New York surfaces

Days after VicKat's picture with a fan went viral on the Internet, a new video of them has got their fans quite excited. The viral video was shared by a lucky fan who was also dining in the same restaurant. In the video, the power couple is busy chatting with their friends. They can be seen sitting opposite each other and having a good time during their dreamy vacay. It seems like the fan who shot the video was quite starstruck by their presence. The text on it read, "Casually spotting Vicky Kaushal n Katrina Kaif! Your sis was too shy to say anything." Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared, fans were seen gushing over it. They were all heart for their favorite couple. A fan wrote, "Getcha OP getcha! I will be too shy as well." Another comment read, "Cuties dining with friends last night in NYC! Hope they are having a good time on their vacation."

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Katrina shared beautiful pictures from her vacay on Instagram. She looked nothing less than a dream in the pictures clicked by her talented husband. She wore an off-shoulder blue and white dress and let her natural glow do the talking. Soon after she shared the pictures, Vicky was seen dropping red heart emojis.

Work front

Vicky is currently enjoying the massive success of his film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has been performing well at the box office. Next, he will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. On the other hand, Katrina has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

