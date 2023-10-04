VIRAL VIDEO: Female fans of Ankit Tiwari engage in catfight during his concert in Bihar
Some female fans of playback singer Ankit Tiwari engaged in a catfight during his concert in Bihar. A video of the brawl went viral on social media.
Ankit Tiwari is a Bollywood celebrity whose voice made him popular across the globe. The playback singer is credited for singing chartbuster songs like Sunn Raha Hai and Galliyan, among others. Ever since he became a household name, his fans left no opportunity to watch the singer perform live on stage. Recently, Ankit was in Bihar for a concert. But what caught everyone's attention was the brawl that took place between two female fans.
There is a different kind of energy, excitement, and curiosity among the fans when their favorite celebrity graces them with their presence. A while ago, popular playback singer Ankit Tiwari was in Bihar for a concert he was performing in. Everything was going fine and the crowd was enjoying a melodious night listening to Tiwari when two women engaged in a catfight. According to DNA, two women engaged in a fight for reasons best known to them. They were seen pulling each other’s hair and kicking and slapping each other. In a viral video, a couple of people from the crowd were seen trying to calm the fierce women down and stop the fight. However, they also got hurt in the fight. Even Ankit was shocked to watch the catfight and reportedly he stopped the concert midway.
Ankit Tiwari’s work front
Famous singer Ankit Tiwari is known for his soulful voice. The moment someone hears him singing, they immediately know that the peculiar voice is of the Uttar Pradesh-born singer. Hailing from a family of singers, Ankit started his career singing jingles and composing background music for TV. He also worked at a radio station before moving to Mumbai in search of his big break. His first big gig happened when he composed the songs Baaja Bajya and Ek Haath De for the film Do Dooni Char. This was also followed by a song in the film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. However, he shot to fame by singing and composing the song Sunn Raha Hai in the 2013 movie Aashiqui 2 and the hit title Galliyan from Ek Villain.
