Viral Video: Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan breaks multiple plates at a restaurant as she dines with friends

While Arpita Khan and her friends seem to enjoy the dinner evening, they can also be seen smashing plates on the floor. Check out the video below.

The week has begun on a viral note as 's sister Arpita Khan's video has spread on social media like wildfire. In the video, Arpita Khan seen be dining out with friends at a Greek restaurant in Dubai. While the group of women seem to enjoy the dinner evening, they can be seen smashing plates on the floor. Yes, you heard that right.

In the viral video, Arpita and her friends can be seen standing around a heap of smashed plates as they continue to break white plates on the floor of the restaurant. But before you get the wrong idea, Arpita wasn't smashing the plates in a fit of rage. In fact, she and her friends took part in a Greek tradition which includes breaking plates to ward off the evil eye. A simple Google search shows that Greeks are known to break plates on their weddings or auspicious occasions to ward off the evil eye.

The video was shared by Instagram user Sharmila Maiti Official on her account. Take a look at Arpita Khan's video below:

Meanwhile, Arpita and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary a few weeks back. Sharing some adorable photos for the gram, Arpita wrote, "From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE."

While Aayush was seen in 2018's Loveyatri, he will next be seen in Salman Khan's film Antim which is set for a possible release in 2021.

