VIRAL video: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu shoot for Dunki in Kashmir; Superstar obliges fans with a pic

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his next film, Dunki. He recently jetted off to Kashmir to shoot for the next schedule of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. The actor-director have teamed up for the first time and their fans are eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen. Soon SRK landed in Kashmir, his videos surfaced on the Internet. Now, a new video and a picture have emerged online and they also feature his co-star Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's video from Dunki sets go viral

Shah Rukh's fan clubs go gaga every time his picture from a film set gets leaked. Post receiving a grand welcome in Kashmir, King Khan started shooting for the film. In a new picture, he is seen sporting his black winter jacket and matching cargo pants. He has completed his look with black sunnies and a cool hairstyle. The Pathaan actor is seen posing with the hotel staff in Kashmir. Have a look:

In the viral video, Shah Rukh and Taapsee are seen on the sets of Dunki. Going by the video, it looks like the duo is shooting for a shopping sequence. SRK is seen wearing a red jacket while Taapsee has donned a beige-coloured winter jacket. They are seen walking toward a rack that has t-shirts and other accessories. Have a look:

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that SRK and Taapsee are shooting for an important schedule in Kashmir. A source said, "It’s not an action sequence, but a pivotal one which will help take the narrative forward, and to an important juncture. The team is excited to film it soon, and the location for it is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, they are shooting in Kashmir, and will wrap up the schedule this week. After this and the underwater sequence, they will call it a wrap. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani has been working on the post-production simultaneously, and the movie is presently on track."

Dunki is slated to hit theatres on 22nd December 2023.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court asks YouTube, Google, Twitter and Reddit to remove leaked clips of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan