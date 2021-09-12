Viral Video: Shilpa Shetty Kundra chants Ganpati Bappa Morya with full power as she takes home Lord Ganesha

Kundra has been an ardent follower of Lord Ganesha and is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of zeal every year. Each year, the Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge brings home the idol of Lord Ganesha with great enthusiasm to celebrate Ganesh Utsav at her residence. And while Shilpa has been mired with a lot of controversies courtesy her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in the adult film racket case, she made sure to continue with the Ganesh Chaturthi rituals.

Just like every year, the actress was seen bringing home the idol of Lord Ganesha for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. While Shilpa had donned a beautiful pastel coloured suit with flower print to bring Bappa home, her enthusiasm was evidently visible. In fact, a video of the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress has been doing the rounds on social media wherein she was seen chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya with complete enthusiasm before lifting Lord Ganesha idol. Shilpa had also made sure to wear a mask as she stepped out in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look at the viral video:

Meanwhile, Shilpa, who is quite active on social media, has also been giving glimpses of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha. To note, Shilpa had welcomed Lord Ganesha for the 11th consecutive year at her residence. Sharing a video of Ganesh arti on her Instagram account, Shilpa wrote, “Harr saal ki tarah, iss saal bhi humaare GANNU RAJA saath hain, toh harr sankat ki maat hai. Keeping up with our yearly tradition, sending blessings your way. May Bappa’s grace help you overcome all your hurdles & obstacles! || गणपति बाप्पा मोरिया ||#GanpatiBappaMorya #gratitude #blessed #GanpatiAarti #family #GannuRaja #GaneshChaturthi”.

This isn’t all. Shilpa also shared a video from the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony along with her family as they bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. The video was captioned as, “With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to our dearest GANNU RAJA. and we will eagerly await his arrival next year!”

