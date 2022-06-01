Viral video of singer KK being rushed to hospital 'not true', is from his first show in Kolkata; Report

Singer KK's viral video of him being escorted to the hospital is reportedly not true. Krishnakumar Kunnath, or KK's death has left the entire country in a state of shock and mourning. The musician passed away last night on May 31st after performed at a live show in Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch. He left the concert as he felt unwell. When he reached his hotel, his health deteriorated and was rushed to the city’s CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Soon after videos of the Pal singer’s last few moments on stage started circulating on social media. Amid this, a video shared by several news portals, of a visibly pale and unwell KK being rushed to the hospital also surfaced. However, it is now being reported that the viral video is a day old.

Singer KK’s viral video of being rushed to a hospital a day old

As per a report in The Quint, KK had two concerts in Kolkata – one on May 30th and the other on May 31st. He had reportedly performed a concert organized by Vivekananda College at the same venue Nazrul Mancha, just a day prior to his demise. The Quint reportedly talked to the organisers and those managing the event and also compared the videos on YouTube from May 30th. From the visuals it has been reportedly established that it is a day old.

In another video that surfaced on the internet, it was seen that KK was visibly sweating at the venue and even paused to wipe it off using a towel. Various details have cropped up in media reporting that although the auditorium had a capacity of only 2500 people, it was reportedly jampacked with 7000 people. Moreover, the ACs were reportedly turned off for some time too, thereby increasing the humidity in the auditorium.

Singer KK’s funeral to be held tomorrow

A few moments back, the mortal remains of the late singer reached Mumbai from Kolkata. His last rites and funeral will take place tomorrow, on June 2nd.

