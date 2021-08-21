VIRAL video of the week: Anil Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor post wedding dance wins hearts

It’s a happy time for the elite Kapoor family of the tinsel town as celebrations do not seem to have ended for them. It all began when Veere Di Wedding producer aka Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate wedding last Saturday. Ever since then, umpteen pictures and videos from the celebrations have taken social media by storm. However, Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s post-wedding dance clip has managed to win several hearts on the internet.

The clip from the reception event sees Rhea Kapoor dazzling in a gorgeous white couture dress. Meanwhile, the Ram Lakhan fame appears ageless in his ethnic 3-piece kurta suit. The father-daughter duo shake a leg on Badshah’s hit party track Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai as they have a gala time together. Anil & Rhea Kapoor’s dance video was shared online by Farah Khan. The ace choreographer expressed, “Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts, congratulations @karanboolani.”

Take a look at the video here:

Speaking candidly about her marriage, Rhea Kapoor in a special post articulated, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”

Talking about the wedding, the entire ceremony was kept a hush affair by the entire family. Only close friends and family were spotted gracing the ceremony.

