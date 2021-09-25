Viral Video of the week: Deepika Padukone & PV Sindhu's match date leaves fans curious about what's cooking

Another exciting week has come to an end and over the past few days, actress and Indian shuttler PV Sindhu continued to remain in the headlines. When Bollywood's popular star faced off against the superstar Olympian shuttler on the badminton court, fans were left curious. This is exactly what happened when Deepika and PV Sindhu shared photos and videos from a day they spent on the badminton court. Deepika, who is the daughter of ace shuttler Prakash Padukone, was seen playing a game with PV Sindhu in the video that went viral on social media.

While the two superstars of their field didn't reveal why they faced off on the court, their photos and videos went viral on social media. Their match left many fans curious to know if a biopic on PV Sindhu's life was in the making. PV Sindhu had shared the video this week and wrote, "Found a new sparring partner !! @deepikapadukone." On the other hand, Deepika asked fans who they thought had won between her and PV Sindhu. Fans were left scratching their heads and many expressed confusion in the comments.

A fan commented and wrote, "Lagata hai nai biopic ane wali hai (Seems like a biopic may be in the making)" Another fan of the two wrote, "She has her genes....so lovely to see you together." Another fan wrote, "champions together." Many wondered as to why Deepika and PV Sindhu had come together.

PV Sindhu herself had revealed back in 2019 that she would want Deepika to essay her role. She had told Hindustan Times back in 2019, "Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor too." While we wait to hear if a biopic is indeed in the making, fans continue to repost the video on social media.

