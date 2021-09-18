Viral Video of the week: Kareena Kapoor stopped by a CISF officer at the airport grabbed all the attention

Another week in the glamourous world of Bollywood has come to an end and as always a lot of things have happened over the week. From going grocery shopping in Austria to Kareena Kapoor Khan leaving for her birthday trip with hubby and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, a lot of celebrities have made it to the headlines this week. But, the one actress whose video went viral like anything was non-other than Bebo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who was recently spotted at the airport with her family jetting off for her exotic vacay grabbed all the eyeballs when she was stopped at the security check-in point at the entrance of Mumbai airport by a CISF officer. The video that surfaced on the internet has Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan entering the airport gate before Kareena Kapoor Khan. Later, when Jehangir Ali Khan’s nanny was entering from the gate, she was stopped by the CISF officer and then even Kareena was stopped as one CISF officer was checking her passport. We could see a worried Saif coming back outside to check on his dear wifey along with Taimur.

Take a look:

Well, this is not the first time that something like this has happened at the airport. Before Kareena, even had faced a similar situation at the airport when he was heading to Turkey for Tiger 3 shoot with Katrina Kaif. A CISF officer had stopped him at the gate and netizens lauded the officer for his professionalism. This video went viral and how!

