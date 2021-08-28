Viral Video of the week: Missed Ranveer Singh's 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' dance for Deepika Padukone? WATCH here

8 hours ago  |  143.7K
   
Viral Video of the week: Missed Ranveer Singh's 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' dance for Deepika Padukone? WATCH here
Another week in Bollywood has come to an end and well, this week, if there is a couple that remained in the headlines, it is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The reason behind DeepVeer trending was Ranveer's special dance performance for wife Deepika at his mother Anju Bhavnani's birthday bash. While the birthday was on Sunday, the videos from inside the party surfaced on social media this week and it was Ranveer's special dance performance on Befikre song for Deepika that stole the show. 

The video surfaced on social media and went viral across all DeepVeer fan clubs and media house handles. In the video, we could see Ranveer letting loose and dancing specially for Deepika on Nashe Si Chadh Gayi. The Simmba star seemed to have taken off his jacket as he grooved and well, Deepika seemed to be loving the special impromptu act by Ranveer for her. Friends and family gathered around Ranveer were seen cheering for the actor as he showed them how to be the life of the party and won over his wife's heart. 

Click HERE to see the video

Ranveer's special dance for Deepika left netizens gushing over their PDA. A fan wrote, "Deepveer He actually live life without thinking about society who have always something to say and judge Better ji lo life." Another fan wrote, "Deepika is sure enjoying herself." Another wrote, "A perfect Husband material." The love from Ranveer's fans kept flowing all through the week as many loved how the actor went all out to entertain his wife. 

Check out the reactions:

Other video from the party showcased how Ranveer danced his heart out with his mother Anju. A clip also showcased Ranveer and his dad Jagjit Singh Bhavnani dancing to Khalibali. However, it was Ranveer's act for Deepika that stole the limelight. In case you missed the adorable video, check it out above. 

Tell us what you thought about Ranveer's PDA for Deepika in the comment section. 

