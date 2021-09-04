Viral video of the week: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's plate breaking moment was all over the internet

As we come to the end of yet another eventful week in the world of Bollywood, we take a look at what was in the news. While several stars made headlines this week, it was and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's get together with Manish Malhotra and other friends that remained the talk of the town. Not just the photos from the get together of the mother-daughter duo, even a fun video of them honouring a Greek tradition of plate smashing went viral on social media.

Both Neetu and Riddhima joined Manish and other friends at a get together for a night of fun and dancing. While chilling with friends, a video of the evening surfaced on social media where Neetu along with other friends could be seen dancing and joining the traditional Greek custom of plate breaking or smashing. As per the tradition, it is apparently supposed to ward off evil spirits or bring good luck in life and it is often done at get-togethers.

In the video, Neetu is seen holding a plate while another person is seen with a stack of white plates. In an instant, the plates are smashed one by one by everyone in the video. Seeing the unique Greek custom, netizens were left baffled and Neetu and Riddhima's video went viral on social media. In case you missed the same, we've got it for you.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neetu Kapoor is all set to make a comeback on screen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. The senior actress will be seen in a pivotal role in the same. It is backed by .

