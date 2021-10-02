Viral Video of the week: Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt from the crowd at Jodhpur airport

Another week has come to the end of yet another eventful events in the world of Bollywood. From the much-awaited Bollywood movies like Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Laal Singh Chaddha, and more getting release dates to ’s reunion with director Raj Mehta, many celebrities made it to the headlines this week. But it was and who grabbed all the attention. The actors were in Jodhpur earlier this week to celebrate Ranbir’s 39th birthday. They have been wanting to take a small vacation for a while now, and Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the couple will be in Rajasthan for about three days. Their Jodhpur getaway was a last-minute plan.

This isn’t all, Alia Bhatt for the first time confessed her love for the actor in public. The actress on Ranbir’s birthday took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a stunning post. In the pic, the Raazi actress was seen enjoying the sunset with her main man as they sat by the lakeside. Dropping the picture, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday my life” along with a heart emoticon. Bollywood stars and celebrities including reacted to Alia Bhatt’s post. Even the couple’s family members including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shaheen Bhatt also left comments on the actress’ loved-up post.

As the couple’s trip came to an end, they were spotted heading back to Mumbai. As the couple arrived at Jodhpur airport, Alia and Ranbir were swamped with fans seeking to click selfies with them. Ranbir got his protective boyfriend mode on as he held Alia Bhatt close and made sure fans didn't come too close. The actor held Alia by her arms and made sure they entered the airport seamlessly. This adorable video soon went viral and left fans in awe.