Viral Video of the week: Ranbir Kapoor’s massive transformation as a female character for ad shoot

Another exciting week has come to an end and over the past few days, and as always a lot of things have happened over the week. But, the one actor whose video went viral and left fans amazed was Ranbir Kapoor. His massive transformation grabbed all the eyeballs. Though the actor is yet to return to the big screen with his next film, he stars in multiple television commercials. Recently, for one such commercial, Ranbir transformed completely to play the role of a female.

In the video, Ranbir can be seen sitting on his chair as several artists prepare his look. The actor also can be seen checking his phone, chewing gum, and waiting for his nails to dry in the video. Sharing the video, Preetisheel captioned it, "All in a day's work! Transforming #RanbirKapoor into a female character for a TVC." The same makeup artist is has worked with several artists including Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and has created exceptional looks.

Take a look:

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor made headlines after reports of his wedding with girlfriend Alia Bhatt's surfaced. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, there is buzz that Alia and Ranbir may be getting married in December 2021. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Karan Malhotra directorial Shamshera which will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Besides, Ranbir also has two interesting projects in the kitty including Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Vaani Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal with Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor in the lead which is likely to release on Dussehra next year.