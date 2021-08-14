Viral Video of the Week: Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh’s face finally revealed

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, fans were eager to see what her second child looks like. The first time when Kareena and Saif revealed the face of Taimur Ali Khan, fans were stunned to see the gorgeous baby. Hence, this time too, the excitement level was high. Kareena kept teasing fans with a little glimpse of her son. But, this time, when the couple stepped out with their baby, they couldn’t save Jeh from getting papped. This led to his pictures finally going viral.

Saif Ali Khan held Jeh in his arms as he looked dapper in his white t-shirt. The youngest Pataudi prince indeed looked irresistibly cute in his icy blue coloured t-shirt. A video of Jeh seated in his luxurious car alongside mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and papa went viral. As the paps clicked Jeh, he stared into the cameras. After looking at his picture, fans went crazy and called him a ball of cuteness.

Take a look:

Fans also compared Jehangir Ali Khan with Taimur Ali Khan. Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently was in the headlines for launching her pregnancy bible. The actress has revealed all the intricate details about both her pregnancies. In fact, in one of the chapters, she even gave details about Jeh’s nursery.

Talking about the same, Laal Singh Chaddha actress said that her elder son Taimur Ali Khan picked up the wallpaper for Jeh’s room, and it had cheetah’s on it. Well, we are sure that fans cannot wait to see more of Jehangir Ali Khan now.

